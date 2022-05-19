Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Robinson Cano will draw the start at second base while Cronenworth heads to the bench for the first time after he had been included in the lineup in each of the Padres' first 37 games of the season. The day off comes while Cronenworth has endured a rough patch at the plate over the past six contests; during that stretch, he's gone 4-for-28 while striking out in 39.3 percent of his plate appearances.