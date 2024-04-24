Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

Tuesday was Cronenworth's second three-hit effort of the year and his first since the team's opening series in Japan. Despite a productive evening, Cronenworth has been struggling to hit lately and does not have an extra-base knock since homering April 12. Over his last eight games, the 30-year-old is slashing just .200/.351/.200 with one RBI, four runs and a 7:5 BB:K.