Padres' Javy Guerra: Moves past oblique issue
Guerra is no longer dealing with the effects of the oblique injury that had limited his activity at extended spring training in recent weeks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Guerra has yet to make his 2019 debut in affiliated ball, but he was always likely to have a delayed start to the campaign after converting from shortstop to pitcher earlier this spring. The oblique injury pushed his timeline for debuting back a bit, but the Padres seemingly remain optimistic about the 23-year-old right-hander's potential as a pitcher. Per Sanders, Guerra's fastball sat around 96-to-99 miles per hour during his most recent simulated game. He could report to High-A Lake Elsinore or Low-A Fort Wayne at some point later this month.
