Guerra was moved up to Double-A Amarillo on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Guerra was converted to pitching at the start of the season and has flashed enough potential on the mound to warrant the promotion. In 17 relief outings with High-A Lake Elsinore this season, he compiled a 3.71 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB while limiting batters to a .213 average in 17 innings.