Estrada (2-0) earned the win over the Yankees on Sunday, striking out all five batters he faced.

Estrada threw 20 of 26 pitches for strikes and got all five of his punchouts on swinging strikes. The right-handed reliever has now struck out each of the last 10 batters he's faced swinging to set a Padres record. Estrada's been dominant during his time with San Diego this season, allowing just one earned run over 15.1 frames while posting a 25:4 K:BB.