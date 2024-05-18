Estrada picked up the save Friday against Atlanta. He pitched a clean inning with three strikeouts.

Estrada notched his first career save Friday night, retiring the bottom of the order via three strikeouts in 16 pitches. The 25-year-old reliever has dazzled in his first 10.2 innings this season, firing a 0.84 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with 13 strikeouts. However, there shouldn't be any closer controversy in San Diego as Robert Suarez was called upon earlier in a high-leverage spot, facing the heart of the talented Atlanta lineup in the eighth inning Friday night.