Estrada retired only one batter (via strikeout) while giving up four runs on five hits and one walk against the Mets on Sunday.

When Estrada entered in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Padres were only one run down after posting a four-run top of the frame. However, the reliever negated the comeback bid by allowing four runs of his own as New York racked up five hits -- including a homer and a double -- against him. Estrada began his tenure with San Diego in eye-opening fashion, allowing just two earned runs over his first 21 innings while recording a 35:7 K:BB. However, he's come back to earth in his past two outings, giving up five runs over 1.1 frames.