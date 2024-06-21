Estrada (3-1) blew a save but was credited with the win in Thursday's victory versus the Brewers. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three batters over one inning.

Primary closer Robert Suarez had pitched on back-to-back days, so San Diego turned to Estrada with a two-run lead in the ninth inning, though the latter had taken the mound on consecutive days as well. Estrada couldn't close things out, giving up a pair of runs on a walk, a single, a wild pitch and a double. To his credit, the right-hander kept the game tied by striking out the final two batters he faced, and he ended up in the win column when Jake Cronenworth smacked a walk-off home run in the bottom of the frame. Though Estrada continues to rack up punchouts -- of his past 13 outs, 12 have come via strikeout -- he's been struggling of late, giving up eight runs on 10 hits and three walks over that span of five outings.