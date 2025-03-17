Estrada has pitched 4.2 innings during the Cactus League slate, allowing one run on two hits while posting a 6:1 K:BB.

Estrada broke through last season with a 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 16 holds and a 37.3 percent strikeout rate over 61 innings during his first season in San Diego. He's primed for a high-leverage role during the coming campaign and will likely open the season helping to set up closer Robert Suarez. Though Suarez has had a rough spring, allowing eight runs over 3.2 frames, he's probably earned a long enough leash to keep hold of the ninth-inning role come Opening Day. However, should Suarez's struggles carry over into the regular season, Estrada would be among the top options to take over in save situations.