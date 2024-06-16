Estrada (illness) struck out two and gave up an earned run on one hit and one walk over one inning out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Athletics.

Estrada relayed prior to Wednesday's game that he had been dealing with an illness, but it didn't deter the Padres from turning to him in the eighth inning while the Padres faced a 3-2 deficit. Though Estrada let in a run to give the Athletics a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth, Donovan Solano tied the game with a two-run home run later in the frame before Jackson Merrill hit a walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth. Estrada hasn't been used since Wednesday, but with his bout with the illness now a few more days in the rear-view mirror, he should be available for Sunday's series finale against the Mets.