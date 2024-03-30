Musgrove (0-1) took the loss against the Giants on Friday, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings.

It's been a tough start to the campaign for Musgrove, who's allowed nine runs on 15 hits through 8.1 innings over his first two outings. The 31-year-old right-hander went 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 97 strikeouts in 17 stars last season. He'll look to get on track in his next outing, currently lined up for next week at home versus St. Louis.