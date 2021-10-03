Musgrove limited the Giants to one run on three hits with four strikeouts over five innings Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

After a wobbly September (5.14 ERA in five starts), Musgrove closed out his 2021 season with a terrific showing by limiting San Francisco to a Kris Bryant RBI single in the second inning. He also put up a zero in the walk column for the first time since May 30. Musgrove went 11-9 in his first season in San Diego and established personal-bests in ERA (3.18), innings pitched (181.1), strikeouts (203), WHIP (1.08) and opponents' batting average (.213). He also threw a pair of shutouts, the first of his career.