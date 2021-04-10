Musgrove (2-0) no-hit the Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday. He struck out 10 and did not issue a walk over nine scoreless innings.

The right-hander was nearly perfect -- the lone blemish across 112 pitches was a hit batsman in the fourth inning. Musgrove was traded to his hometown team in the offseason and is already looking like a steal for San Diego after two consecutive wins to kick off the 2021 campaign, including the first no-hitter in franchise history. He's gotten the job done by relying heavily on his secondaries, and with this refined pitch mix, Musgrove could be headed for that long-awaited breakout. He lines up to face his former team in Pittsburgh next week.