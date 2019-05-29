Pirela (oblique) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

Pirela has been sidelined since April 24 with an oblique strain, so he'll likely need to appear in a handful of rehab games before being cleared to return from the injured list. The utilityman appeared in just two games with the Padres before landing on the shelf -- going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts -- and isn't guaranteed a spot with the big club once healthy.

