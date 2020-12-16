Pirela signed a one-year, $600,000 contract Wednesday with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization, the Yonhap News Agency reports.
The 31-year-old will remain in Asia for a second straight season after he spent the 2020 campaign in Japan with Nippon Professional Baseball's Hiroshima Toyo Carp, with whom he batted .266 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI. Pirela, who previously appeared in 302 MLB games with the Yankees, Padres and Phillies from 2014 through 2019, could revisit a return to North America in 2022 if he fares well during his time in Korea.