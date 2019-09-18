Play

Pirela went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Braves.

Pirela drew a rare start and took advantage by going yard against Dallas Keuchel in the fourth inning. He presumably drew the start ahead of Adam Haseley and Jay Bruce due to southpaw Dallas Keuchel taking the mound. However, he isn't likely to see regular playing time to close the season as Scott Kingery is also capable of shifting to the outfield in a situation where the team becomes shorthanded.

