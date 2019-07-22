Pirela was designated for assignment by the Padres on Monday.

Pirela has made just two appearances for the big club this season, going 0-for-5 with a trio of strikeouts in those appearances. The utility man owns a solid .353/.401/.674 slash line across 55 games with Triple-A El Paso this season, so he could draw some interest on waivers. Travis Jankowski (wrist) was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories