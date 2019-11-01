Pirela was released by the Phillies on Friday in order to sign with a team in Japan, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Pirela got into just 14 games last season with the Padres and Phillies. He'll turn 30 later this month and owns a career wRC+ of 88, so he was unlikely to make a significant impact if he attempted to stick around in the big leagues.

