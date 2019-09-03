Pirela was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pirela was traded from the Padres to the Phillies at the end of July, and he's now in line to make his team debut after being promoted Tuesday. He's started 72 games in the minors this season in right field, but he's also seen time at left, center and second base.

