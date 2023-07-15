Hader picked up the save Friday against the Phillies. He struck out one over a perfect two-thirds of an inning.

The Padres led 8-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but Luis Garcia made a mess of things and brought the tying run to the on-deck circle, creating the save chance for Hader. Hader struck out Trea Turner and got Nick Castellanos to fly out on a total of 10 pitches to end the game. After a shaky initial run with San Diego down the stretch last season, Hader has returned to dominant form in 2023, securing 22 saves in 25 chances to this point.