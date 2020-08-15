Yates was placed on the 10-day IL Saturday with right elbow inflammation.

Yates left Friday's outing against the Diamondbacks after just six pitches and will now head to shelf for at least 10 days to rest and recover his arm. The former all-star has given up at least a run in four of his six appearances this season as this issue may have come about earlier than Friday. Yates is scheduled to undergo further tests on his elbow Saturday which should officially determine the severity of the injury and the length of his absence. Drew Pomeranz figures to immediately step in as the closer for the Padres and should be added across all fantasy formats.