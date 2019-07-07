Yates gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 29th save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

The current major-league saves champ extended his lead over Aroldis Chapman to five with the outing. Yates will take a dazzling 1.18 ERA and 59:9 K:BB through 38 innings into his first All-Star Game.