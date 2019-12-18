Barraclough signed a minor-league contract Tuesday with the Padres that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Barraclough elected free agency after being designated for assignment at the end of October, and he'll receive his next opportunity in San Diego. The 29-year-old never got his feet under him in 2019, struggling to a 5.61 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 40:21 K:BB over 33.2 innings between the Nationals and Giants. Barraclough was a solid bullpen piece for the Marlins as recent as 2017, so he could carve out a role in the Friars' bullpen if he can turn things around.