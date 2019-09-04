Urias will remain at shortstop for the remainder of the season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Urias began the season at second base but has played exclusively at shortstop since Fernando Tatis suffered a season-ending back injury Aug. 13. He has struggled both defensively and offensively since making the transition, committing seven errors and hitting .167 in 18 games. Per Lin, manager Andy Green stated that Urias will need to earn a starting position next season.