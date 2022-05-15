Gore isn't scheduled to pitch during the three-game series against the Phillies, which begins Wednesday, and he could be available out of the bullpen, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 23-year-old will receive some extra rest coming off Monday's scheduled off day, with Mike Clevinger, Blake Snell (groin) and Yu Darvish set to start in Philadelphia. Gore has a 2.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB over 26 innings through his first five major-league starts, but it's not a significant surprise to see the Padres showing some caution with his workload after being limited to 50.1 innings last season. The young lefty should rejoin the rotation before too long given his immediate success in the big leagues.