Padres' Matt Strahm: Struggles in return to rotation
Strahm (2-6) took the loss against the Rockies on Thursday, pitching 3.1 innings and giving up six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four.
Strahm missed only one start after being diagnosed with a rib strain and was tasked with the difficult assignment of pitching in Colorado upon his return. Though he gave up homers to Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon, Strahm's control was as much to blame for the poor outing as the altitude; he threw only 11 of 21 first pitches for strikes and set a career high by walking four batters. Strahm has followed a strong 10-strikeout appearance against the Yankees on May 27 with a pair of duds in which he has allowed 13 earned runs in 7.2 innings to raise his season ERA from 3.21 to 4.66. He'll try to turn things around when he faces the Brewers on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.
