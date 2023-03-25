site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Matthew Batten: Optioned to Triple-A
Mar 25, 2023
Batten was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.
Batten was fighting for a bench spot but won't break camp in the big leagues. The 27-year-old hit .105/.227/.158 in 22
MLB plate appearances as a rookie last year but posted an .840 OPS at the Triple-A level.
