Clevinger exited with an athletic trainer during the second inning of Tuesday's NLDS Game 1 against the Dodgers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The right-hander started the game with his usual velocity but was pulled two pitches into the second frame after delivering a 90-mph fastball, about five mph below his average velocity. Clevinger was unavailable for the Wild Card Round after dealing with the elbow impingement at the close of the regular season, and it appears he's not fully over the injury. If the 25-year-old is replaced on the roster for the remainder of the series he won't be eligible to pitch during the NLCS should the Padres advance past the Dodgers, though it remains unclear if he'll be healthy enough for that to be a consideration.