Clevinger (3-3) allowed a run on five hits and a hit batsman while striking out six in seven innings to earn the win Monday over the Rockies.

Clevinger limited the damage to a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. This was his third straight quality start as the right-hander looks to finally be back in dominant form after dealing with knee and triceps injuries earlier in the season. He's logged a 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 59:16 K:BB across 60.1 innings in 12 appearances (11 starts) this year. Clevinger is tentatively set to start on the road versus the Dodgers this weekend.