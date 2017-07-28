Padres' Phil Maton: Strong showing Thursday
Maton fired 1.1 perfect innings while striking out three and picking up his fifth hold in Thursday's win over the Mets.
Brad Hand took over as the Padres' closing role as expected, but he remains a candidate to be traded before Monday's deadline. If that were to happen, Maton -- along with Kirby Yates -- would be a potential replacement in the ninth. Those speculating for saves may want to take a flyer the rookie in the event he is seeing save opportunities following the trade deadline.
