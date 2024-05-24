Suarez walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Reds.

Suarez had no trouble locking down the save in the 10th inning after the Padres pulled ahead. The right-hander has still allowed just one run all season, and that was March 28 versus the Giants. His scoreless streak is at 20 innings, and he has a 0.40 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB over 22.1 innings with 14 saves and one hold on the year as one of baseball's top closers.