Suarez (4-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the A's, giving up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning and striking out one.

For the second straight game, Suarez benefited from a Padres walk-off homer, with Wednesday's coming off the bat of Jackson Merrill. The right-hander has been tagged for a run in only one of his 26 appearances since the beginning of April, and on the season Suarez sports a sparkling 0.61 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB through 29.1 innings.