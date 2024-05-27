Suarez picked up the save in Sundays 5-2 win over the Yankees, striking out two while allowing one run on two hits in 1.1 innings.

Suarez came in with two runners on and two out in the eighth to face Aaron Judge and bested him with a strikeout. He returned for the ninth and started off by allowing a home run to Alex Verdugo but was able to get the job done from there. The home run was the first run Suarez has given up since March 28. He continues to be one of the most dominant closers in baseball this year, as he's now tied for third with 15 saves and owns a 0.76 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB in 23.2 innings.