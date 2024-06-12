Suarez (3-0) pitched 1.1 perfect innings and earned the win Tuesday over the Athletics.

Suarez kept the game tied at 3-3 during his appearance, and Kyle Higashioka delivered a walk-off blast for the Padres in the ninth inning. This was just Suarez's third appearance in June, as save chances have been rare for the Padres recently -- the team lost six of eight games prior to the start of this week's series versus the Athletics. Suarez has been dominant in the closer role with a 0.64 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB over 28.1 innings while converting all 17 of his save chances and adding one hold.