Suarez earned a save against the Marlins on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Suarez was summoned in the ninth frame to protect a one-run lead and had no trouble doing so, retiring the side in order on 14 pitches. The right-hander came into the campaign with a loose grip on the ninth-inning role for the Padres but has emerged as one of the league's top first-half closers with 16 saves (in 16 chances) while posting a 0.73 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB over 24.2 innings. Prior to this season, Suarez had just one save over 71 major-league appearances.