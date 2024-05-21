Suarez picked up a save against Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader Monday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

For most of the contest it seemed unlikely that Suarez would be deployed, as Atlanta got out to an early lead and was ahead 5-0 through four innings. However, San Diego fought back and took a one-run lead in the eighth, giving Suarez a chance to close things out in the ninth. He did so easily, needing just seven pitches to set down the side in order. Suarez had been used in the eighth inning to face the heart of Atlanta's order his previous time on the mound, but there's little doubt that he's San Diego's primary closer. The right-hander has registered a minuscule 0.44 ERA and 0.64 WHIP along with an 18:4 K:BB while racking up 13 saves in 13 chances on the season.