Suarez picked up the save Friday against Kansas City. He pitched one-third of an inning with no strikeouts, allowing no runs on one hit.

Suarez entered to collect the last out in a bases-loaded jam with a five-run lead. After yielding a two-RBI single to Freddy Fermin, the San Diego closer induced a Nelson Velazquez flyout to secure the win. Suarez is now tied with Emmanuel Clase for second in the majors with 17 saves, trailing Ryan Helsley by one. The 33-year-old righty has been brilliant as the Padres closer this year, firing a 0.72 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB over 25 innings.