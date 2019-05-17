Jankowski's wrist fracture hasn't healed properly and he's not close to a return, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.

Jankowski was on a three-month timetable after undergoing surgery in March, but manager Andy Green said Thursday the 27-year-old is "nowhere close" to a return, as the bone hasn't healed the way the club would like. It remains to be seen if this extends Jankowki's timetable beyond the three months that was expected, but it seems possible based on this update. He slashed just .259/.332/.346 in 117 games last season, but he provided solid value on the basepaths with 24 steals.

