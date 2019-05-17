Padres' Travis Jankowski: Not close to return
Jankowski's wrist fracture hasn't healed properly and he's not close to a return, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.
Jankowski was on a three-month timetable after undergoing surgery in March, but manager Andy Green said Thursday the 27-year-old is "nowhere close" to a return, as the bone hasn't healed the way the club would like. It remains to be seen if this extends Jankowki's timetable beyond the three months that was expected, but it seems possible based on this update. He slashed just .259/.332/.346 in 117 games last season, but he provided solid value on the basepaths with 24 steals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...