Padres' Travis Wood: Shuts down first-place Nationals
Wood (2-1) was charged with one unearned on three hits over seven innings to earn the win over the Nationals on Saturday. He issues two walks and struck out two.
It wasn't the same vaunted Washington lineup we've seen for most of the year -- they were without Daniel Murphy in addition to Bryce Harper (knee) -- but it was an impressive effort nonetheless. Wood caught the Nats looking at 19 called strikes, and he has now allowed a total of two earned runs in his last three starts (17 innings). Assuming all of the other Padres starters stay on schedule, Wood will face the Marlins in Miami his next time out.
