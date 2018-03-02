Wood suffered a torn ACL and medial meniscus in Thursday's spring training game, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The injury occurred while Wood was attempting to catch an opposing player in a rundown during the third inning, and he fell to the ground in obvious pain. Beck notes that Wood is weighing surgical options, but it appears that the lefty's first season in a Detroit uniform has come to a very early end.

