Tigers' Travis Wood: Has torn ACL, meniscus
Wood suffered a torn ACL and medial meniscus in Thursday's spring training game, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The injury occurred while Wood was attempting to catch an opposing player in a rundown during the third inning, and he fell to the ground in obvious pain. Beck notes that Wood is weighing surgical options, but it appears that the lefty's first season in a Detroit uniform has come to a very early end.
More News
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Leaves with apparent knee injury•
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Cleared for spring debut•
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Faces hitters Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Gets splint removed•
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Unable to catch while dealing with finger injury•
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Inks minor-league deal with Tigers•
-
Duda limits Royals sleepers
The Kansas City Royals added Lucas Duda to the lineup, which might make their offense slightly...
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...