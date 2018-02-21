Tigers' Travis Wood: Faces hitters Tuesday
Wood (finger) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Wood was previously unable to take part in catching and fielding drills during camp until he had pins removed Monday from his broken right index finger, which he injured in a January hunting accident. The lefty had been able to stay on track with his throwing program even while he was unable to catch, but now that he's able to defend his position, he shouldn't face any restrictions in his bid to win a back-end rotation spot or role as a long man out of the Detroit bullpen.
More News
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Gets splint removed•
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Unable to catch while dealing with finger injury•
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Inks minor-league deal with Tigers•
-
Travis Wood: Cut loose by Padres•
-
Padres' Travis Wood: Designated for assignment•
-
Padres' Travis Wood: Tagged for six runs in loss•
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...