Wood (finger) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Wood was previously unable to take part in catching and fielding drills during camp until he had pins removed Monday from his broken right index finger, which he injured in a January hunting accident. The lefty had been able to stay on track with his throwing program even while he was unable to catch, but now that he's able to defend his position, he shouldn't face any restrictions in his bid to win a back-end rotation spot or role as a long man out of the Detroit bullpen.