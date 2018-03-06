Wood (knee) was released by the Tigers on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

This isn't all too surprising, as Wood is expected to miss the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL and medial meniscus during his Grapefruit League debut last week. He's set to undergo surgery to repair his knee Wednesday, after which he'll turn his attention to getting ready for the 2019 season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories