Tigers' Travis Wood: Leaves with apparent knee injury
Wood limped off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves, Anthony Fenech of the MLB Network reports.
Wood fell to the ground in obvious pain after attempting to catch an opposing player in a rundown during the third inning of Thursday's contest. He was able to get up and limp to the dugout, but manager Ron Gardenhire and head athletic trainer Doug Teter immediately ran out to check on him while he was writhing on the ground, according to Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group. The club released a statement that he exited with a left knee sprain, but there will likely be another update on his status in the coming days.
More News
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Cleared for spring debut•
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Faces hitters Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Gets splint removed•
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Unable to catch while dealing with finger injury•
-
Tigers' Travis Wood: Inks minor-league deal with Tigers•
-
Travis Wood: Cut loose by Padres•
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...