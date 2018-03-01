Wood limped off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves, Anthony Fenech of the MLB Network reports.

Wood fell to the ground in obvious pain after attempting to catch an opposing player in a rundown during the third inning of Thursday's contest. He was able to get up and limp to the dugout, but manager Ron Gardenhire and head athletic trainer Doug Teter immediately ran out to check on him while he was writhing on the ground, according to Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group. The club released a statement that he exited with a left knee sprain, but there will likely be another update on his status in the coming days.