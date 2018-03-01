Tigers' Travis Wood: Cleared for spring debut
Wood (finger) will make an appearance in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Wood has remained on a normal throwing program throughout the spring, but a January bow-hunting accident resulted in the 31-year-old entering camp with a splint on his index finger of his right (non-throwing) hand. The injury initially prevented Wood from fielding his position, but after getting the protection removed from his finger more than week ago, he was cleared to resume full activity. With Wood now ready to pitch in exhibition contests, he'll look to solidify a spot as a long reliever out of the Detroit bullpen.
