Bogaerts will sit Saturday against the Yankees while managing wrist soreness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's unclear exactly when the wrist issue began for Bogaerts, but it's possible it explains his recent downturn at the plate. He's slashed .195/.290/.268 in May after hitting .308/.400/.514 through the end of April. The fact that Bogaerts has played through the issue to this point seemingly gives him a good chance at avoiding the injured list, but the Padres have yet to say whether they expect him to miss a handful of games or just one. Ha-Seong Kim (knee) will start at shortstop Saturday.