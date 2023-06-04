Darvish (4-4) earned the win Saturday over the Cubs, allowed two hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven shutout innings.

Darvish had his worst start of the year versus the Yankees on Sunday, but he responded in a big way. This was the second time he's completed seven innings in 2023, and the three baserunners he allowed were a season low. The 36-year-old's performance has tailed off a bit -- he'd allowed at least four runs in three of his previous six starts before Saturday's dominant showing. Darvish is at a 4.10 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 68:18 K:BB through 63.2 innings through 11 outings this season. He'll look to build off this one, though he's projected for a challenging road start in Colorado his next time out.