Darvish allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while fanning eight across 5.2 innings Wednesday against the Pirates. He didn't factor into the decision.

Darvish ended just one out away from posting what would've been his sixth straight quality start, and the right-hander continues to pitch at a stellar level in 2021 -- he has given up just 11 runs across 43.2 innings while posting a 57:12 K:BB thus far. Darvish will try to extend this sizzling run next week, as he's slated to take the ball next week against Colorado on the road.