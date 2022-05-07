Darvish (3-1) recorded the win during Friday's 3-2 victory over Miami, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Though Darvish didn't have his most dominant stuff, San Diego jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and a Jesus Aguilar home run was the only offense Miami could manage. Aside from a blow-up outing against San Francisco on April 12, the 35-year-old has registered five quality starts totaling 31.2 innings while permitting only six runs. San Diego is currently going with a six-man rotation so Darvish tentatively lines up to face Atlanta on Friday.