Altherr is out of Monday's lineup against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

He is hitting .138 with a 13:9 K:BB and one home run over his last 29 at-bats (13 games). Nick Williams will start in right field and hit sixth against righty Brock Stewart. Williams has been the better hitter of late, slashing .308/.386/.590 with three home runs and a 9:4 K:BB over his last 39 at-bats, so Altherr could start losing out on more playing time if he doesn't heat up.