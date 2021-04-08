Nola didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Mets, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander was mostly able to handle the traffic he put on the bases, but Nola ran his pitch count up to 92 (59 strikes) and was forced to exit before he could benefit from another big offensive showing by the Phillies. Nola has a 2.53 ERA and 11:2 K:BB through his first 10.2 innings this season, and he'll look for his first win of the season in a road rematch with the Mets on Tuesday.